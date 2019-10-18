Image caption The bus went through a hedge and ended up in a field

A section of a guided busway will be closed for almost a week after a bus crashed off the tracks, went through a hedge and ended up in a field.

The driver sustained minor injuries but no passengers were hurt in the accident at Longstanton in Cambridgeshire on Thursday morning.

The incident would be a matter for the Health and Safety Executive to look into, police said.

Part of the track will be closed until Wednesday.

The bus appears to have careered off the track near the Longstanton park and ride site and travelled about 15m (49ft) from the track, through a hedge and into a field.

Image caption A section of track has been closed off for repairs

Image caption The busway curb has been damaged

A spokeswoman for bus operator Stagecoach East said no passengers were injured and an investigation would take place.

Cambridgeshire Police said the bus driver sustained minor injuries.

The East of England Ambulance Service said no-one needed hospital treatment.

The county council confirmed a section of the guided track would remain closed until Wednesday.