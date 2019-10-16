Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Robert Duquemin died at a property in Bury, near Ramsey, on 10 October

A father-of-five died five days after he was assaulted at his home, police believe.

Robert Duquemin, 53, died on 10 October but is thought to have been the victim of an assault at his home in Percy Green Place, Huntingdon on 5 October.

Police want to speak to witnesses, especially any who saw "someone acting suspiciously" in the area at about 20:00 BST on the day of the assault.

A 23-year-old man from Huntingdon has been arrested and released on bail.

He was being questioned on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Det Insp Emma Pitts said the attack on Mr Duquemin, who died at a property in Bury, near Ramsey, was being treated as an isolated incident.

She added: "Robert was a father-of-five and his family have been left devastated by his loss."