Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Alex Fitzpatrick was found with serious injuries in Eaton Socon and died at the scene

A man has been charged with murdering a man who was stabbed to death.

Robert Parkins, 32, is accused of killing Alex Fitzpatrick, 30, in Prince Close in Eaton Socon, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday.

A post-mortem found that Mr Fitzpatrick, from Huntingdon, died of stab wounds.

Mr Parkins, of Darrington Close, Eaton Socon, will appear before magistrates in Peterborough later. A police cordon remains in place at the scene.

Four people arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released.

A man, 68, and woman, 64, were released under investigation. Two other people, from London, were released with no further action.