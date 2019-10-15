St Neots murder inquiry: Four released over stabbing death
- 15 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Four people arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with a fatal stabbing have been released.
The victim, a man in his 30s, died in Prince Close in Eaton Socon, St Neots, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday.
Two people - a man, 68, and woman, 64 - have been released under investigation. Two other people, from London, were released with no further action.
A man in his 30s, arrested on suspicion of murder, remains in custody.