Image caption A forensic tent can be seen on the residential street

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was stabbed to death.

The victim, in his 30s, was found with serious injuries in Prince Close in Eaton Socon, St Neots, on Sunday.

Cambridgeshire Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder, while two men and two women have been held on suspicion of assisting an offender. All five remain in custody, the force said.

Det Ch Insp Mike Branston said: "We will be continuing inquiries in and around the Eaton Socon area while our investigation into the death continues."