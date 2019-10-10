Image copyright Highways England Image caption The A14 Huntingdon bypass will open early, it has been announced

A 12-mile (19km) stretch of a £1.5bn road improvement scheme is to open a year ahead of schedule, the Department for Transport (DfT) has announced.

The A14 Huntingdon bypass dual carriageway route in Cambridgeshire was not expected to be finished until late 2020, but drivers will be able to use it from this December.

The DfT said Highways England had made "excellent progress".

The full 21-mile project is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

Work on the route between Cambridge and Huntingdon began in November 2016.

Announcing the early opening of the bypass, Roads Minister Baroness Vere said: "This government is committed to delivering an infrastructure revolution and it's fantastic that a key section of this vital route will be delivered a year ahead of schedule, helping people travelling in the East of England get to their destination quickly and safely."

As well as the bypass, the full project includes widening the A1 between Brampton and Alconbury, widening the existing A14 between Swavesey and Milton and improving the junctions at Bar Hill, Swavesey, Girton, Histon and Milton.

When complete, Highways England says drivers travelling between Cambridge and Huntingdon will save about 20 minutes on their journeys.