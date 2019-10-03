Image copyright PA Media Image caption A police cordon was placed around the scene where the man died

The death of a grandfather, which led to a murder inquiry which saw two girls aged 14 and 16 being arrested, is no longer being treated as suspicious, police said.

The man, named locally as Patrick Marron, 81, died from a cardiac arrest in Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, on Saturday.

Post-mortem tests on Wednesday concluded he died of natural causes.

The two girls have been released from bail and will face no further action.

They had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Floral tributes had been left outside Mr Marron's semi-detached home, which remained cordoned off by police on Tuesday.

Mr Marron was described by neighbours as an "absolutely fantastic" man who would always help people if he could.