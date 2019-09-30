Wisbech death: Girls arrested on suspicion of murdering man
- 30 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two girls, aged 14 and 16, have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man in his 80s.
Police were called by the ambulance service to reports of a man in cardiac arrest in Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, at about 17:00 BST on Saturday.
The man died at the scene and police are currently treating his death as unexplained.
The two girls have been bailed until 25 October.
A 12-year-old girl and 20-year-old man were also arrested but have been released with no further action.