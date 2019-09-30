Image copyright Google Image caption The man died at the scene and police are treating his death as unexplained

Two girls, aged 14 and 16, have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man in his 80s.

Police were called by the ambulance service to reports of a man in cardiac arrest in Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, at about 17:00 BST on Saturday.

The man died at the scene and police are currently treating his death as unexplained.

The two girls have been bailed until 25 October.

A 12-year-old girl and 20-year-old man were also arrested but have been released with no further action.