Image caption Mark and Tina Harding have been at the lock since Sunday

A couple say they have been forced to stay on their narrowboat for five days after a river lock broke.

Tina and Mark Harding have been at Godmanchester Lock on the River Great Ouse in Cambridgeshire since Sunday, unable to reach their home mooring in St Neots, eight miles (13km) away.

The Environment Agency said "bespoke" parts were needed to repair the lock and apologised for the inconvenience.

A spokesman said it was hoped the lock would reopen as soon as possible.

Mrs Hardin, 53, said: "We got as far as Godmanchester Lock when someone told us the lock wasn't working on Saturday, and that the Environment Agency had come out and got a boat through."

"Someone from the agency came out and said there was an issue with the gearbox and that it would hopefully be fixed before the next weekend."

Image caption The lock was closed on Saturday

Mrs Harding said they were unable to leave their boat - named A Little Bit Wobbly - for "security reasons".

"This is our home," she said.

"We have no electricity, no water, there's nowhere to empty the toilet - it's getting a bit desperate."

She said the 62ft (19m) boat was too long to turn around and their only alternative was to travel to a marina, but that would "incur costs".

A spokesman for the Environment Agency said another boat had become stranded in the lock on Saturday "when the gate stopped operating, rendering the lock impassable".

Although that boat was released, the lock remained inoperable and was currently closed, he said.

The agency apologised to the boating community, and said: "Once we are satisfied the gate is operating and safe to use, the lock will reopen."