Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption The court heard Aaron Batchelor was also put on the Sex Offenders Register in 2015

A registered sex offender was caught flouting a court order by looking after a nine-year-old by himself.

Aaron Batchelor, 23, had a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) imposed on him after being convicted in 2015 of making and having indecent images of children.

Batchelor, of Peterborough, was arrested after the boy's mother read about his previous crimes.

He pleaded guilty at Peterborough Crown Court to breaching his SHPO and was jailed for 16 months.

Tuesday's hearing was told Batchelor, of Wootton Avenue, was also put on the sex offenders register in 2015.

'Public help crucial'

In July this year, Batchelor exchanged messages on social media with a 16-year-old boy and later stayed at his home overnight, where he lived with his nine-year-old brother.

The court heard that on 31 July, Batchelor, was left at the property to look after the younger boy by himself.

He was arrested on 3 August by officers from the Public Protection Unit after the boys' mother read media coverage of Batchelor's previous conviction for breaching his notification requirements.

Det Con Jim Howard said: "I would like to thank the woman who came forward after reading about Batchelor in the media. It is crucial that members of the public continue to help us in bringing these people to justice."