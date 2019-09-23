Image copyright Anglia Tree Contractors Image caption Hundreds of plants were given away to local residents

Hundreds of plants destined for destruction have been given away to residents as part of a scheme to build a new roundabout.

The current roundabout in Cambridge is being replaced by a new one.

The plants on the old roundabout were dug up by contractors and about 100 households came out armed with wheelbarrows to take them home.

The organiser said saving the plants, which would have otherwise been chipped, was "amazing".

The £800,000 roundabout scheme at the junction of Queen Edith's Way and Fendon Road, near Addenbrooke's Hospital, will see a new Dutch-style one giving priority to cyclists and pedestrians.

It will take about seven months to complete, with road closures in place and congestion expected in the area.

Sam Davies, from the local neighbourhood association, came up with the idea of sharing the plants with the local community instead of them "going straight through the chipper".

"The roundabout has been a contentious scheme with a long period of disruption," she said.

Image copyright Cambridgeshire County Council Image caption When the roundabout is completed in April, cyclists will be given priority over motorists

"We're developing a community garden and I was going to take plants for that, but I thought, 'why not make it something everyone can benefit from?'.

"It's a small way to give something back."

Image copyright Anglia Tree Contractors Image caption People came along with wheelbarrows

With both the county council and the builder on board, the plants were carefully dug up by Newmarket-based Anglia Tree Contractors, and about 100 residents came out with wheelbarrows, while a few were still taken for the new community garden.

Mrs Davies said reaction to Saturday's giveaway had been "amazing".