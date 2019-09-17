Peterborough Cathedral Gaia Earth: The world in your hands
A giant spinning model of the Earth has been a "brilliant" boost to visitor numbers at a cathedral, staff said.
More than 32,000 people came to see the Gaia art installation at Peterborough Cathedral during its four-week stay.
Artist Luke Jerram's illuminated model is 1.8 million times smaller than Earth and is one of several on a global tour.
The cathedral said visitor numbers had more than doubled with many families coming during the holidays and several school trips this month.
"We couldn't have hoped for the numbers we've had - the engagement in Peterborough has been spectacular," the cathedral's commercial director, Dave Cramp said.
He said the "stand out thing" was "people trying to be creative and engage [others] in conversations around climate change".
"It does seem to have done that- it's lit some inspiration and engagement in that subject," he added.
Having the world literally at their fingertips for a month also made cathedral staff "more aware of our green credentials", Mr Cramp said.
One positive to come out of it was funding from a local company to enable the cathedral to replace all its 140 light bulbs with LED versions.
"That'll make a massive difference to our consumption and costs, and we're excited about that," he said.
After being carefully de-rigged by a team on Monday, this Gaia's next stop with be Riga in Latvia.
"We're going to miss it," Mr Cramp added.