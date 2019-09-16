Image copyright Cambrideshire Fire and Rescue Image caption The reptile's concerned owner took it to the fire station after it became trapped in a cage ornament

The fire service came to the rescue of a corn snake that became stuck in one of its cage ornaments.

The reptile was taken by its owner to Stanground fire station in Peterborough after it shed its skin overnight and became trapped.

Crews carefully broke apart the ornament with pliers and freed the snake, called Domino, in 45 minutes.

Corn snakes were found by a road and in a kitchen drawer recently. The RSPCA called them "talented escape artists" .

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service posted about the latest incident on Facebook using the hashtag "not just fires".

Image copyright Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Image caption Domino the corn snake was freed by fire crews who carefully used tools to break away the material

Corn snakes are not dangerous as far as humans are concerned.