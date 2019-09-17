Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Muhammad Malik will only be released with a comprehensive care package

A man who killed his wife after falsely accusing her of abusing their two-year-old son was "controlling and verbally abusive" according to his ex-partner.

Muhammad Malik strangled Asia Tufail, 32, on 22 November 2016 at their home in Perne Road, Cambridge.

He was given a hospital order last year after admitting manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

He had made similar abuse claims about his ex-wife, who in turn raised fears about him with police, a report showed.

Malik's Cambridge Crown Court trial heard he told police Mrs Tufail had been sexually abusing their child, but no evidence of this was found.

Psychiatrists agreed he was suffering from a "delusional disorder" that had led him to kill his wife.

But Malik also reported his first wife - referred to as "Holly" in the report - to police in September 2008 for allegedly abusing their son and being a "bad mother", a Domestic Homicide Review (DHR) said.

Officers found their son to be in good health.

Holly had contacted police after Malik was aggressive and swore in front of their son. Their son's school also described Malik as a "formidable character".

The pair divorced and Malik married Mrs Tufail in an "introduced marriage". She was not aware of his first wife and son until she moved to the UK, some 18 months after they had married, the report said.

The report concluded Malik had believed Mrs Tufail was unhappy in their marriage and said "his repeated allegations of child abuse are suggestive of a potentially deliberate pattern of behaviour linked to domestic abuse".

But it also said his mental health problems may have been a factor in the killing.

The report said Mrs Tufail's opportunities to report domestic abuse had been "exceptionally limited" and recommended health workers received more training on asking women about domestic violence.

Mrs Tufail had not been offered an interpreter at health appointments, with Malik or his family members often translating for her, meaning she had been asked about domestic violence infrequently.