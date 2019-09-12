Image caption Seventy-four tenants living on the estate were evicted, and the properties leased to the city council to use

A housing complex where more than 70 families were evicted to make way for homeless people may be bought by the council.

Peterborough City Council had used the homes in St Michael's Gate for temporary accommodation since 2016.

Tenants have voiced concerns over living conditions, including a mother who said she has to share a bed with her four children to keep them warm.

The council is in negotiations, as reported by the Peterborough Telegraph.

The houses are owned by property management company Stef & Philips, which bought the estate in 2016.

Seventy-four tenants living on the estate were evicted and the properties leased to the city council to use.

Last year a council meeting was told tenants had concerns over heating, condensation and ill-fitting windows.

A spokeswoman for the council said: "We remain in discussions with Stef & Phillips with a view to either purchasing, or extending the lease of properties in St Michael's Gate.

"As we have stated, if a purchase price can be agreed, we would consider buying properties in St Michael's Gate."

The BBC has contacted Stef & Phillips for comment.