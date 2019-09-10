Waterbeach recycling centre fire extinguished
- 10 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A large fire at a recycling centre expected to burn for several days is now out, firefighters have said.
Crews were called to the blaze at the Amey plant on Ely Road in Waterbeach, Cambridgeshire, at 00:18 BST on Sunday.
The mound of household waste in a holding area was expected to burn for some time, but the fire service confirmed it was fully extinguished on Monday night.
The cause of the fire was accidental, a spokesman said.