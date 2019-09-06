Mick George dumper truck wedged on A14 bridge
- 6 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A dumper truck has crashed and become wedged against a bridge.
The front of the lorry and the rear parted ways on the A1198 at Godmanchester in Cambridgeshire at about 13:30 BST.
The Mick George construction company tipper was left stuck upright against a bridge that carries traffic on the A14.
The road has been closed and the company tweeted to say it was "looking to deal with this in an efficient manner, as quickly as possible".
Skip Twitter post by @roadpoliceBCH
#A1198 closed at Godmanchester following a collision with the #A14 bridge #350195 pic.twitter.com/FtCNBABwAx— BCH Road Policing (@roadpoliceBCH) September 6, 2019
End of Twitter post by @roadpoliceBCH