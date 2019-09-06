Car dismantled to rescue stray kitten

Image copyright Zoe Slocombe Image caption Sparky's rescuers wrapped the tiny ball of fluff in a blanket to keep him warm

A car had to be partially dismantled to rescue a tiny kitten which was firmly wedged in the engine compartment.

Six-week-old stray Sparky's plaintive cries were heard coming from Zoe Slocombe's parked car in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, on Monday night.

She told the Huntingdon Post her father took the front of the car apart to get to the kitten.

Ms Slocombe, 25, said she wrapped the kitten in a blanket and he is now being cared for by the RSPCA.

She had heard the kitten's meows from her lounge but when she went out and checked she could not find anything.

Image copyright Zoe Slocombe Image caption The kitten had to be persuaded to come out of the car even after it was dismantled

She called her father and they eventually tracked the cries down to her car's engine compartment.

"It was dark and we were doing this by torchlight, but we finally saw a tiny furry bum inside the grille," she said.

A wheel and the headlights had to come out so they could reach the kitten "but we did have to prod him a little to persuade him to wriggle free".

After wrapping him in a blanket and giving him some food and water he was later taken to a vet.

Nicknamed Sparky, the car engine kitten was "riddled with fleas, and very hissy and spitty", Cromwell Vets practice manager Julie Eastham said.

Image copyright Cromwell Vets Image caption The kitten will be rehomed by the RSPCA if its owners do not come forward

"He is very lucky to have been found, as at his age, being alone could be dire and he is unlikely to have survived."

The surgery was "overwhelmed" by offers to rehome the kitten, who they have now given to the RSPCA.

It is not known if Sparky is feral, but Mrs Eastham said he had quickly turned into "a real cutie - really purry - so we hope he will find a good home soon".

