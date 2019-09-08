Image copyright Google Image caption William Stilwell was being treated at Fulbourn Hospital, just outside Cambridge

A police officer is accused of gross misconduct after a sectioned patient was found dead after going missing from hospital.

William Stilwell, 23, who had severe obsessive compulsive disorder, died in November 2015 after being reported missing from Fulbourn near Cambridge.

An officer's actions after the missing report and an allegation of lying under oath at an inquest were investigated.

A police misconduct hearing is due to take place "early next year".

A Cambridgeshire Police spokeswoman said: "The officer faces allegations of breaching the standards of honesty and integrity and duties and responsibilities."

Mr Stilwell was reported missing from Fulbourn Hospital, which provides mental health care, on 16 November 2015 and his body was found later that evening by Sussex Police.

'Case to answer'

He was being treated for a severe form of obsessive compulsive disorder when he went missing.

An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation began after Mr Stilwell's parents complained about Cambridgeshire Police's actions on the day of their son's death.

They also criticised the officer's conduct during the inquest, which took place in September 2017.

The inquest jury concluded Mr Stilwell committed suicide.

A spokesman for the watchdog said: "We concluded the officer had a case to answer for gross misconduct and the force has agreed."

The IOPC also referred a file to the Crown Prosecution Service over potential criminal charges but "following advice" it was agreed no further action would take place in relation to that.

The officer is not being identified by the IOPC or Cambridgeshire Police.