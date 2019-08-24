Sawtry road closed as firefighters tackle factory blaze
24 August 2019
Firefighters tackling a large building fire have warned drivers and nearby residents to shut their windows due to smoke.
Police have closed the B1043 at Sawtry, near Peterborough, while the fire service deals with the blaze at a factory.
Smoke from the fire, which broke out at about 12:00 BST, has blown on to the A1(M).
Fifteen crews are on scene, including some from Northamptonshire.