Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Christopher Elvestad and Sam Trawinski were jailed for robbery

Two robbers who woke a man up with knives held to his throat before locking him a flat have been jailed.

Christopher Elvestad befriended victim Jordan Wilson on a night out in Peterborough in November before inviting him back to his home.

A court heard Elvestad, 36, and Sam Trawinski, 25, both of Peterborough, then robbed a sleeping Mr Wilson in a "terrifying experience".

Elvestad was jailed for six years and Trawinski was jailed for eight years.

Trawinski, of New Road, Woodston, was found guilty of false imprisonment, robbery and actual bodily harm, while Elvestad admitted the same offences.

Cambridge Crown Court that Mr Wilson was befriended by Elvestad at the College Arms before he followed the victim's group to the Solstice bar.

Prosecutor Jacinta Stringer said Mr Wilson was then invited back to Elvestad's second-floor flat in Dunstan Court.

When they arrived they had a conversation with Trawinski before Mr Wilson went to lie down on the bed, but while there Judge David Farrell QC said the pair were "planning to rob him because he was vulnerable, very drunk".

Image copyright Google Image caption Jordan Wilson was invited back to a flat on Dunstan Court before being robbed

Mr Wilson was awoken by two men standing over him with knives to his throat and they demanded his phone, cards and the pin numbers before leaving the second-floor flat.

While away, Ms Stringer said Mr Wilson found a phone in the flat and dialled 999 but "didn't know where he was".

Judge Farrell said: "He was desperate, he wanted to escape in fear he would be severely beaten or killed on your return."

The pair, who spent about £500 on his cards, then returned, breaking through a barricade before asking Mr Wilson "What are you doing on the phone?", to which he responded: "Please don't kill me."

He was then punched several times before being blindfolded with a scarf, taken outside and then told to "run".