Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Roy Grainger and his wife Michele died in the A47 crash on 15 August

A retired couple who died in a head-on collision with a lorry were "devoted parents and grandparents", their family said.

Roy Grainger, 72, and his wife Michele, 73, from Wisbech, were killed in the crash on the A47 near Peterborough, at about 11:45 BST on Thursday.

Mr Grainger, a retired police officer, died at the scene. Mrs Grainger was taken to hospital but died later.

In a statement, the family said: "They will be greatly missed by all."

The couple had been travelling along the A47 between Eye Green and Thorney in their black Vauxhall Astra when they involved in a head-on collision with a lorry.

Detectives have appealed for anyone with dash-cam footage to get in touch.

Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption Debris was strewn across the road and the car ended up in a ditch