Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Isaiah Daley "grossly overreacted" when his uncle accused him of stealing, a judge said

A man left a knife blade in his uncle then told a 999 call handler "he could be dead for all I know".

Isaiah Daley, 33, stabbed his uncle Ernon Daley in the chest, causing a life-threatening injury, as his uncle's home in Peterborough in March.

Cambridge Crown Court heard the defendant had "grossly overreacted" when his uncle accused him of stealing.

Isaiah Daley, of Bader Close, Peterborough, was jailed for seven and a half years.

Prosecutor Peter Gair QC told the court Daley had been homeless before being taken in by his uncle, who let him sleep on the sofa of the one-bedroom flat.

Mr Gair said Ernon Daley withdrew about £280 of cash on 28 February, but this went missing and his nephew was part of a group of people that could have been "classed as prime suspects".

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Daley had been allowed to stay on the sofa of the one-bedroom flat for about five months, the court heard

Mr Gair said Mr Daley "clearly remained troubled" and told his nephew a few days later "I still want my money back".

At this his nephew "got something from the back of the sofa" before stabbing his uncle and telling him "you're dead now".

Daley called 999 from outside the house.

Mr Gair said the injury to Mr Daley "usually resulted in fatality unless there is prompt medical intervention".

Samantha Marsh, mitigating, told the court that the defendant "expressed regret and remorse and empathy to his uncle".

Judge David Farrell QC told Daley that "it's quite clear you grossly overreacted and lost your temper".

Daley admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent, after a not guilty plea to attempted murder was accepted by the prosecution.