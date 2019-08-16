Cambridgeshire

Two die in Peterborough A47 head-on lorry and car crash

  • 16 August 2019
Accident on A47 in Cambridgeshire Image copyright Terry-Harris.com
Image caption Debris was strewn across the road and the car ended up in a ditch

Two people have died following a head-on crash between a car and a lorry.

The accident happened on the A47 between Eye Green and Thorney, near Peterborough, at about 11:45 BST on Thursday.

The male front seat passenger of the black Vauxhall Astra - which ended up in a ditch at the side of the road - died at the scene and the woman driver was taken to hospital but died later.

Police have appealed for anyone with dash-cam footage to get in touch.

The East of England Ambulance Service confirmed it sent four crews to the scene and two air ambulances.

