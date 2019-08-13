Image copyright AFP Image caption Scott Farrell was assistant organist at Ely Cathedral between 1999 and 2001

A "depraved" cathedral musician who used his position to commit child sex offences has been jailed.

Scott Farrell, 48, who worked at Rochester and Ely Cathedrals, showed boys aged between 13 and 15 pornography before carrying out sexual acts.

He admitted gross indecency against three boys, and using hidden cameras in a bathroom and bedrooms to record another child and two women.

Farrell was jailed for five years at Cambridge Crown Court.

Prosecutor Charles Falk told the court Farrell had invited the boys into his flat and got them to watch pornography.

He said the defendant would begin to masturbate and encourage the boys to do the same.

"He groomed the children and gained their trust to commit these offences and made the children think it was normal," he said.

The court also heard he had set up a hidden cameras to take pictures of a boy in his own bathroom, as well as two adult women in his home.

Farrell, of Wouldham, near Rochester, previously admitted three counts of gross indecency with a boy under 16, two counts of voyeurism and one count of taking indecent images of a child.

The counts of gross indecency, which relate to three different victims, all happened in Ely, Cambridgeshire, where Farrell became an assistant organist in 1999.

The remaining three offences were committed during Farrell's time at Rochester, where he was director of music.

He was also handed a 15-year sexual harm prevention order and put on the sex offenders register for life.

An NSPCC spokeswoman said: "Farrell used the trust placed in him by his young victims in the most depraved and harmful way and each has shown a tremendous amount of bravery in recounting their ordeals.

"Sadly, the grooming tactics he used are far too common and it's up to all of us to recognise when children may be being exploited and to report concerns about children at risk."