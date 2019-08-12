Image copyright Cambs Police

Suspected hare coursers have set light to a car partially destroying a farmer's field in the process.

The fire started at about 12:00 BST on Sunday near Long Road in Comberton near Cambridge.

Cambridgeshire Police arrested four people at a nearby pub and seized five dogs as they were not microchipped.

Officers said they had to de-arrest the suspects and escort them out of the county as no-one was willing to give a witness statement against them.

In a tweet, police wrote: "Hare poaching low life torched their car and set alight to this field in the process."

Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption Five unchipped dogs were seized

Last week, Cambridgeshire Police appealed to the public to report suspected incidents of hare coursing.

During the year April 2018 to March 2019 they were called to 1,265 incidents.

Police responded to 34 reports of hare coursing in the county in July alone.

Officers said the illegal hare coursing "season" typically starts in September when fields have been harvested.

However because of early harvests this year many fields, such as the one in Comberton, have already been cut and are now "prime surfaces for the blood sport".