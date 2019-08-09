Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Rexhino Toska will be deported after serving half of his sentence

An Albanian drug dealer who admitted selling cocaine because "English people love it" has been jailed.

Rexhino Toska, 21, was found with £850 worth of the drug when officers stopped the Mercedes he was driving in Swavesey, Cambridgeshire.

Toska, who was in the UK illegally, produced an Italian driving licence with the name "Maurizio Conti".

He was jailed for 30 months after admitting possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Toska, of Coldham's Lane, Cambridge, had come to the UK on the back of a lorry in December, Cambridge Crown Court heard.

'Didn't speak Italian'

Prosecutor Sara Walker told the court that at about 21:45 BST on 10 July he was stopped by police and told them he spoke Italian.

"When officers arranged for an Italian interpreter to speak to him it became clear he didn't speak Italian," Ms Walker said.

Officers found 17 wraps of cocaine in the car, as well as £450 of cash.

Toska told officers in custody: "I bring cocaine because English people love cocaine," before giving a no comment interview.

Mitigating, Jacqueline Appleton said that as a result of his illegal entry to the UK he had "accrued a substantial debt of £8,000" and as a result agreed "to a request to act as a drug dealer".

Toska also pleaded guilty to possessing identity documents with improper intention and driving without a licence or insurance.

The court heard he would be deported after he had served half of his sentence.