Image copyright PA Media Image caption Dean Weymes said a deposit for a home of his own was also high on the priority list

A man who has won £10,000 per month for the next 30 years has quit his job to pursue his dream career as a scriptwriter.

Dean Weymes, 24, said it felt "unreal" to have won the top prize on the National Lottery's Set For Life draw on 29 July.

He is the fourth person to win the top prize since the game launched in March, and the first of them to go public.

Mr Weymes, a film fan, said: "I am 24 and I am now literally set for life."

He was playing for the first time online when his Lucky Dip ticket matched five main numbers and one Life Ball.

"Getting £10,000 every month allows me to start working through my bucket list," he said

"I have always wanted to fulfil my dream to become a scriptwriter and this now allows me the freedom to do it."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Mr Weymes is the fourth person to win the top prize since the game launched in March

Mr Weymes, who worked shifts and weekends in the transport team at Amazon before the win, continued: "I studied screen writing at university as this has always been a passion of mine but I have never been able to do anything with this.

"I can turn my passion into a job - something I never thought I could do."

Mr Weymes currently lives with his sister Sarah, who introduced him to Set For Life, in Peterborough.

He said a deposit for a home of his own was also high on the priority list, together with a family trip to Disney.