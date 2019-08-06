Image copyright John Sutton/Geograph Image caption Dariusz Jagielo assaulted a woman when he was asked to leave Ely Cathedral

A convicted sex offender has been jailed after leaving the UK without police permission.

Dariusz Jagielo, of Soham Road, Ely, had admitted groping a woman's breast "while drunk" in Ely Cathedral in 2017 and was given a community order and placed on the sex offenders register.

The terms state he must inform police if he wishes to leave the country.

He was detained at Stansted Airport in July when returning from an overseas trip, and has been jailed for 24 weeks.

Jagielo, now 56, had admitted assaulting his victim at the cathedral when he appeared before magistrates in March last year.

He told the court he had had half a bottle of vodka and had been too drunk to remember the incident.

He was placed on the sex offenders register for five years.

At his latest court appearance before magistrates in Huntingdon, Jagielo admitted failing to comply with the requirements of the sexual offenders register as part of the Sexual Offences Act.

Sgt Mark Rabel, from Cambridgeshire Police, said: "Jagielo was given this order so we were able to monitor his activity for a fixed period of time.

"It's in place for the public's protection and breaching it is a serious offence."