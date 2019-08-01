Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Kai Nazir was knocked unconscious by Chris West's friend after he stabbed him, the court heard

A killer videoed himself laughing on Instagram days after starting a life sentence, a court has heard.

Kai Nazir, 21, admitted possession of a mobile phone while in Peterborough Prison and sentenced to a further six months.

Nazir, previously of St Neots, was jailed for a minimum of 23 years for stabbing Chris West to death outside a pub in Cambourne in October 2017.

He also stabbed Daniel Berryman, causing him life-threatening injuries.

Image copyright Kai Nazir Image caption Kai Nazir is understood to have posted the picture on Instagram

In the most recent offence, a live Instagram video showed Nazir holding the phone and speaking directly to the camera four days after being jailed on 10 September, 2018.

Nazir said he only recorded himself to reassure his family he was OK and that someone else posted the video on social media. The phone has never been recovered.

Cambridge Crown Court heard how Mr West's family had found the footage of Nazir "making light of things" distressing and offensive.

Image copyright Police handout Image caption Victim Chris West and his wife Becky had just celebrated their first wedding anniversary when he was killed

Judge David Farrell QC, who was also the trial judge, said Nazir showed "a complete lack of remorse" for the killing of Mr West and attempted murder of Mr Berryman.

Nazir's six month sentence for phone possession will run concurrently to his life sentence.

He had his sentenced reduced from 26 years by the Court of Appeal in July.