Police were called after the car plunged into a ditch off the B1040 between Whittlesey and Thorney

A woman arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a man died in a crash has been released, after it emerged she was not driving the car at the time.

Roger Van Kerro, 41, died at the scene of the crash in a water-filled ditch on the B1040 east of Peterborough at about 14:10 BST on 17 July.

Cambridgeshire Police initially believed he was a passenger in the car but later confirmed he was driving.

The woman will face no further action.

Earlier this week a police spokesman said: "Investigations into the cause of the collision are ongoing.

"However, officers are satisfied that Roger Van Kerro was driving the vehicle at the time of the collision that led to his death."

The arrested woman had been released under investigation but has now formally been released with no further action, and is being treated as a witness, police said.