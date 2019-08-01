Ely A10: Teenager dies after falling from moving car
- 1 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A teenager has died after falling from a moving car.
John King, 18, of Upton Place, Littleport, Cambridgeshire, sustained serious head injuries after falling from the Hyundai Tucson on the A10 at Ely at about 09:40 BST on Tuesday.
He died at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge on Wednesday.
Police said the car, containing two other people, stopped at the scene and the incident was not being treated as suspicious.
A spokeswoman said Mr King's injuries were caused by the impact with the road.