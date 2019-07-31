Image copyright Google Image caption About 20 people were involved in the brawl

Three people have been arrested after reports of a mass brawl involving about 20 people in a city shopping centre.

The fight started on the ground floor of Queensgate in Peterborough, between John Lewis and Primark, at about 16:30 BST on Tuesday.

Two 17-year-old boys and a 30-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of affray and have been released under investigation.

Cambridgeshire Police said it was unclear whether weapons were involved.

A Queensgate spokeswoman said: "The centre was not in lockdown and the shops continued to trade as normal. The incident was dealt with within five minutes."

Anyone who saw the fight is asked to contact Cambridgeshire Police.