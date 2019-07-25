Image copyright Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Temperatures in parts of Cambridgeshire are expected to reach 37C (99F) on Thursday

More than 40 firefighters have tackled a large crop blaze as temperatures have soared across Cambridgeshire.

Plumes of thick black smoke were seen billowing into the sky from a field near the B1040 at Pondersbridge in the Fens.

A line of flames was seen spreading across the field in what the fire service called an "extensive fire".

Station commander Pete Jones said the blaze was "more or less under control", with hotspots being dampened down.

Image copyright Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The fire took hold in Pondersbridge, between Ramsey and Whittlesey in the Cambridgeshire Fens

Image copyright Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Crews used hoses to dampen down the flames

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

The fire service has advised that people avoid the area.