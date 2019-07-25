Cambridgeshire

Pondersbridge crop fire battled as UK heatwave takes hold

  • 25 July 2019
Pondersbridge fire Image copyright Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Image caption Temperatures in parts of Cambridgeshire are expected to reach 37C (99F) on Thursday

More than 40 firefighters have tackled a large crop blaze as temperatures have soared across Cambridgeshire.

Plumes of thick black smoke were seen billowing into the sky from a field near the B1040 at Pondersbridge in the Fens.

A line of flames was seen spreading across the field in what the fire service called an "extensive fire".

Station commander Pete Jones said the blaze was "more or less under control", with hotspots being dampened down.

Image copyright Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Image caption The fire took hold in Pondersbridge, between Ramsey and Whittlesey in the Cambridgeshire Fens
Image copyright Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Image caption Crews used hoses to dampen down the flames

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

The fire service has advised that people avoid the area.

Image copyright Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Image caption Smoke from the fire was seen billowing into the sky

