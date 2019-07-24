Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Concern has been raised about the impact of any further arsons

A spate of six arsons in two days has sparked concerns about a "mass incident".

The "mindless" arsons happened in and around John Clare Recreation Ground in Gunthorpe, Peterborough.

Cambridgeshire Police and the Fire and Rescue Service have warned the fires on dry grass could spread quickly to neighbouring houses and businesses.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the fires, on Monday and Tuesday, to come forward.

The fires have so far only caused damage to the grassland in the park before being extinguished by the fire service.

More on the summer heatwave:

Multiple fires were reported on Hallfields Lane and Fullbridge Road, as well as Gunthorpe Road and Pennine Way.

Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Damage caused to grassland after a spate of arsons in Gunthorpe

Sgt Rob Reay, of Cambridgeshire Police, said: "With the current heatwave these mindless acts could turn into a mass incident with the dry grass in close proximity to housing and businesses.

"If anyone witnessed anything which may assist our inquiries please contact us as a matter of urgency."

Station Commander Pete Jones, arson liaison officer for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Arson is a serious crime and can have severe consequences for those that start a fire, no matter how big or how small it is.

"Not only this, but any fire presents significant risks for anyone around the area if it gets out of hand, as well as for the fire crews sent to tackle them."