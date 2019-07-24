Image copyright Cambridgeshire County Council Image caption The design shows how cyclists will be given priority over motorists

Construction of a Dutch-style roundabout in Cambridge will start in September and will last over seven months.

One of the first in the UK, the system gives priority to cyclists and pedestrians over motorists.

Cambridgeshire County Council, which is responsible for the works, estimate it will be completed by April.

The roundabout at the junction of Queen Edith's Way and Fendon Road will cost £800,000.

More than half the funding for the roundabout, £550,000, is being provided by the Department for Transport.

Image copyright Cambridgeshire County Council Image caption The junction of Queen Edith's Way and Fendon Road as it looks now

The roundabout aims to improve safety by trying to make motorists drive more slowly.

Cyclists will have their own cycle paths on the roundabout and zebra crossings will be in place for pedestrians at each entry and exit point.

Plans are in place to remove street parking on Nightingale Avenue throughout the construction to make it easier to get through the traffic.

The county council's project manager, Grant Weller, told the Cambridge South Area Committee that people who park there will be encouraged to use "other modes of sustainable transport".