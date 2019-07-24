Image copyright Geograph/Chris Image caption The man who sexually assaulted a woman jogger in Riverside Park, Huntingdon, fled on a bike

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after a jogger was sexually assaulted in a park.

The victim was running through Riverside Park in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire when she was grabbed from behind on Friday at 09:00 BST.

She fought her attacker before he exposed himself and fled on a bike.

The teenager, from Huntington, has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and released on police bail until 18 August.

The woman, in her 30s, described her attacker as Asian with an English accent and in his late teens.

He wore a ripped white T-shirt, Nike trainers and fled on a Claude Butler cycle after exposing himself, Cambridgeshire Police said.

Before the arrest, Det Insp Amerjit Singh said the victim had been "left understandably shocked and upset and I would like to applaud her bravery in fighting back".