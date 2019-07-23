Cambridgeshire fire crews battle straw field blaze
23 July 2019
A large blaze has broken out in a straw field as hot weather spread across the UK.
About 40 firefighters are attempting to contain the stubble fire in Guilden Morden which started just before 17:00 BST.
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service had earlier warned of the dangers of hot and dry weather, as temperatures topped 32C (90F).
Motorists have been advised to steer clear of the area around Ashwell Road.
The fire service is being supported by crews from Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire.
Around 40 firefighters from Cambridgeshire, @BedsFire & @HFRS are at the scene ⚠— Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service (@cambsfrs) July 23, 2019
The fire involves a large area of straw in a field.
Firefighters are currently using hose reels and beaters to stop the fire from spreading.
READ MORE 👉https://t.co/Blg7ONEgoR pic.twitter.com/xFsJdMKJ7M
