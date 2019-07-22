Image copyright Geograph/Chris Image caption The man who sexually assaulted a woman jogger in Riverside Park, Huntingdon, fled on a bike

A woman jogging in a park has been sexually assaulted by a man who fled on a bike after she fought him off.

The attack happened in Riverside Park, Huntingdon, on Friday at 09:00 BST.

The victim, in her 30s, was grabbed from behind by a man described as Asian with an English accent and in his late teens.

He wore a ripped white T-shirt, Nike trainers and fled on a Claude Butler cycle after exposing himself, Cambridgeshire Police said.

"The victim was left understandably shocked and upset and I would like to applaud her bravery in fighting back," said Det Insp Amerjit Singh.

"I want to identify the man responsible as soon as possible so I would urge anyone with information to not hesitate in coming forward.

"While we are treating this incident very seriously it's also important to say that attacks of this nature are rare."