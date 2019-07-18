Thorney B1040 ditch crash: Woman arrested over man's death
- 18 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a man died when the car they were in plunged into a water-filled ditch.
Roger Van Kerro, 41, of Sawtry, sustained fatal injuries and died in the crash on the B1040 near Thorney, Cambridgeshire, at about 14:10 BST on Wednesday.
The driver of the gold Renault Clio, aged 49 and also from Sawtry, was arrested at the scene.
No other vehicles were involved.