Police were called after the car plunged into a ditch off the B1040 between Whittlesey and Thorney

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a man died when the car they were in plunged into a water-filled ditch.

Roger Van Kerro, 41, of Sawtry, sustained fatal injuries and died in the crash on the B1040 near Thorney, Cambridgeshire, at about 14:10 BST on Wednesday.

The driver of the gold Renault Clio, aged 49 and also from Sawtry, was arrested at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved.