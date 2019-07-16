Image copyright Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The blaze in Mill Road started in the early hours

Residents were evacuated as firefighters fought a blaze which started in a shop and spread to two flats above.

About 90 firefighters spent the night tackling the fire on Mill Road, Cambridge, which started in the early hours.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said there were no reports of injuries.

People have been asked to avoid the area and residents advised to keep their windows closed.

Image copyright Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Police, ambulance crews, and the fire service attended the blaze

Crews remain at the scene on Tuesday morning "while the incident is brought under control", according to police.