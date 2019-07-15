Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption The man was sitting in his parked car under the tree

A man escaped with minor injuries after a tree fell on his car.

The driver side of the vehicle was completely crushed when the large tree fell on top of it in Park Road in Manea, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday afternoon.

The tree is on the edge of a children's playground, but fell in the opposite direction, landing on the car.

Officers said members of the public came to help remove the massive trunk and a tree surgeon was called in.

The man had been sitting in his car, which was parked in front of the playground when the tree fell, they said.

He was taken to hospital to be checked over, police added.

Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption The driver side of the car was completely crushed by the tree

Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption The damage can be seen after the trunk was lifted off