Image copyright Google Image caption Eight people were found in the back of a lorry at the services near Peterborough

Eight people have been arrested on suspicion of immigration offences after a group was found hiding in the back of a lorry.

The refrigerated fruit lorry was stopped by police at Eye Green services near Peterborough at about 08:30 BST after reports of noises from inside.

The eight detained include the driver of the vehicle, police said.

A child, also inside the vehicle, was not arrested but was taken to an immigration centre.

All involved will be handed to immigration services, police said.