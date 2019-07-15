Suspected illegal immigrants found in lorry near Peterborough
- 15 July 2019
Eight people have been arrested on suspicion of immigration offences after a group was found hiding in the back of a lorry.
The refrigerated fruit lorry was stopped by police at Eye Green services near Peterborough at about 08:30 BST after reports of noises from inside.
The eight detained include the driver of the vehicle, police said.
A child, also inside the vehicle, was not arrested but was taken to an immigration centre.
All involved will be handed to immigration services, police said.