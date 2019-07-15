Cambridgeshire

Suspected illegal immigrants found in lorry near Peterborough

  • 15 July 2019
Services near Peterborough Image copyright Google
Image caption Eight people were found in the back of a lorry at the services near Peterborough

Eight people have been arrested on suspicion of immigration offences after a group was found hiding in the back of a lorry.

The refrigerated fruit lorry was stopped by police at Eye Green services near Peterborough at about 08:30 BST after reports of noises from inside.

The eight detained include the driver of the vehicle, police said.

A child, also inside the vehicle, was not arrested but was taken to an immigration centre.

All involved will be handed to immigration services, police said.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites