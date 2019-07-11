A14 in Cambridgeshire closed as lorry fire breaks out
- 11 July 2019
The westbound section of the A14 in Cambridgeshire has been closed after a lorry carrying hay bales caught fire, causing long queues on the road.
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said the road between Junction 23 for the Spittals Interchange to Alconbury, at the A14 Spur, could be closed for several hours.
There are queues back to Junction 26 at St Ives.
The bails are being removed and broken down to stop them burning.
Update to #A14 lorry fire at #Alconbury. Crews are using machinery to remove the straw bails from the lorry, break them down and stop them burning. Likely to take all morning to clear. Traffic diverted but avoid the area if you can ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/IgphLbb8qn— Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service (@cambsfrs) July 11, 2019
⚠️ The #A14 westbound is currently CLOSED from J23 #Spittals to #Alconbury (A14 Spur) due to a lorry fire. Queues leading to the closure are as far back as J26 #StIves. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/TJgXVgnJGr— Cambs Travel News (@Cambs_Traffic) July 11, 2019
