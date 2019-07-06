Image caption Several streets in the heart of Cambridge were closed off to traffic by Extinction Rebellion activists

Several busy roads in a city centre have been blocked to traffic by climate activists.

Extinction Rebellion campaigners closed off some streets in the heart of Cambridge on Saturday in the latest of a series of demonstrations worldwide.

The Streets for Life protest coincided with the city's Big Weekend outdoor event, which attracts thousands of people.

Campaigner Nathan Williams said: "Civil disobedience is a last resort."

Roads including Downing and Pembroke Street, Tennis Court Road, Botolph Lane and part of Trumpington Street were blocked to vehicles between 08:00 and 17:00 BST.

The Grand Arcade car park has also been cordoned off.

Image caption The activists gathered to block off streets to vehicles in the city centre

Image caption Makeshift gardens appeared on the car-free streets

Photos of people playing music, tennis and Frisbee on the car-free streets have been posted on social media.

Mr Williams said: "We do apologise for the disruption we are causing to people - we don't want to do it.

"We've been talking with the various authorities and with the police for a number of weeks now to ensure that the Big Weekend can operate without disruption."

Cambridgeshire police were not available for comment.

Bus operator Stagecoach said a number of services had to be diverted throughout the day.

Cambridge City Council advised people to use alternative transport.