Cambridge Extinction Rebellion activists block off traffic
Several busy roads in a city centre have been blocked to traffic by climate activists.
Extinction Rebellion campaigners closed off some streets in the heart of Cambridge on Saturday in the latest of a series of demonstrations worldwide.
The Streets for Life protest coincided with the city's Big Weekend outdoor event, which attracts thousands of people.
Campaigner Nathan Williams said: "Civil disobedience is a last resort."
Roads including Downing and Pembroke Street, Tennis Court Road, Botolph Lane and part of Trumpington Street were blocked to vehicles between 08:00 and 17:00 BST.
The Grand Arcade car park has also been cordoned off.
Photos of people playing music, tennis and Frisbee on the car-free streets have been posted on social media.
Mr Williams said: "We do apologise for the disruption we are causing to people - we don't want to do it.
"We've been talking with the various authorities and with the police for a number of weeks now to ensure that the Big Weekend can operate without disruption."
Cambridgeshire police were not available for comment.
Bus operator Stagecoach said a number of services had to be diverted throughout the day.
Cambridge City Council advised people to use alternative transport.