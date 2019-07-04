A14 lorry driver wakes to find cab in fire in Cambridgeshire
- 4 July 2019
A sleeping lorry driver had a lucky escape when he woke up to find his vehicle on fire.
The blaze happened on the westbound carriageway near Spaldwick in Cambridgeshire at about 06:50 BST.
The A14 had to be closed between junction 18 for Spaldwick and junction 16 for Kimbolton.
Police said the lorry driver had been asleep in his cab at the time but was woken by the fire and escaped uninjured.
One lane of the road has since reopened.
Road remains closed while fire make lorry safe. pic.twitter.com/6UvjHEJZKD— BCH Road Policing (@roadpoliceBCH) July 4, 2019
