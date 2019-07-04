Cambridgeshire road accident blackspots revealed in new report
The worst accident blackspots on Cambridgeshire's roads have been revealed in a new report.
Barnwell Road, near the junction with Newmarket Road in Cambridge, had most collisions in the last three years.
In total, 53 "cluster sites" - those with three fatal crashes, or six causing injury, within 100m over the last three years - were identified across Cambridgeshire.
Eight of the other top 10 sites were in Cambridge, with one in Wisbech.
The number of people killed on Cambridgeshire's roads in 2018 was 27, a five-year low for the county.
However, 81% of fatal collisions were on rural roads, about 20% more than the national average.
The cluster sites were revealed in the county's annual road casualty data report.
They are:
- Barnwell Road, 60m south of the junction with Newmarket Road, Cambridge (five serious, 17 slight injury collisions)
- A1307 Hills Road, Cambridge (one serious, 24 slight)
- Lensfield Road, junction with Trumpington Street, Cambridge (two serious, 21 slight)
- Cherry Hinton Road roundabout with A1134 Mowbray Road , Cambridge (four serious, 12 slight)
- Queens Road junction with Madingley Road, Cambridge (four serious, 12 slight)
- A603 East Road, junction with Broad Street, Cambridge (four serious, eight slight)
- Devonshire Road, outside the Devonshire Arms pub, Cambridge (four serious, eight slight)
- Madingley Road A1303 Cambridge Road, Cambridge (five serious, five slight)
- Freedom Bridge roundabout, Wisbech (two serious, 13 slight)
- Mill Road junction with East Road, Cambridge (two serious, 12 slight)
Drivers aged 17-29 were most at risk of being in a crash and the report warned "targeted" action was needed to educate them about road safety.
The findings will be presented to Cambridgeshire County Council's Highways and Infrastructure Committee on 9 July.