Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption Cromwell Road runs north from Westgate Street in the city centre, between Bourges Boulevard and Lincoln Road

A woman who was found stabbed after an armed police stand-off at a house where another woman died has left hospital.

A boy, 9, was also found injured at the house on Cromwell Road, Peterborough at 06:40 BST on Tuesday.

Cambridgeshire Police were continuing to question a man in his 40s who was arrested on suspicion of murder.

All three victims had stab wounds and those involved were believed to be related. Police said they were not looking for anyone else.

Earlier in the morning, a neighbour said she had seen a boy running in the street with blood on him.

Police said the boy was still in hospital being treated for injuries which were not life-threatening.

Specially-trained officers were liaising with the victims and their families.