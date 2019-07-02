Image caption Rosa King was killed after a tiger entered the enclosure she was in

A zookeeper was killed by a tiger as she appeared to be leaving its enclosure, an inquest heard.

Rosa King, 33, had been cleaning windows in the tiger enclosure at Hamerton Zoo Park in Cambridgeshire on 29 May, 2017, when she was attacked by a Malayan male called Cicip.

She suffered "significant" injuries including a severed spinal cord.

Head keeper Katherine Adams said she believed Ms King was trying to leave the paddock when she was attacked.

She said Miss King was "very safety conscious" and there were "no worries" about her following safety procedures.

Gates found open

Miss King was working alone the morning of the attack and Ms Adams said.

The inquest was told it was possible Miss King, who worked at the tiger enclosure the previous night, had left the vertical sliding gate which ensured keepers and tigers were not in the paddock at the same time, open.

Two gates used for keepers to access the enclosure, one wooden and one metal, were also found open immediately after the attack.

Assistant coroner for Cambridgeshire Nicholas Moss asked Ms Adams about the metal gate.

"The fact that gate was open - would there be any reason other than you were going through it at that time?" he asked.

Ms Adams said: "No."

She said the protocol was for a keeper to locate the tiger and ensure it was isolated before entering the enclosure.

Ms Adams said the system was "fool-proof" and that it "never entered our heads it would go wrong".

Since the attack the zoo has introduced a new system for tiger keepers that keeps them in contact with a colleague as they complete each task.

The inquest continues.