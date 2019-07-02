Image copyright Victoria Ayo Image caption Two of Patrick Linton's stolen bikes had previously been recovered by police

A cyclist who lent his bike to a police officer to chase a burglar said it was "like something on TV".

Patrick Linton was riding home through Cambridge on Saturday evening when a PC called for help to speed up his pursuit.

The data scientist said the situation was like "something you would see on [police comedy] Brooklyn 99".

Despite the officer's efforts, the suspected burglar is believed to have escaped.

Mr Linton was riding his own bike and pushing his wife's alongside when he saw an officer in pursuit.

'Good to help'

"He shouted something to me, and when he got closer he asked if he could borrow my bike for an emergency.

"I said 'sure' and he asked me where he could bring it back to.

"It was good to be able to help," said Mr Linton, originally from New York.

He said the force had he had previously given him back two stolen bikes and other items taken from his house in a burglary.

Mr Linton later received a message from the officer thanking him for his help.

He picked his bike up the next morning from Parkside station.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary has been approached for comment.